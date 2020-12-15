ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Hardin County families are still in shock after having their layaways paid off Friday.
Local car dealer Tony Malito and his wife, Sherry, donated $102,000 to pay off layaways at the Elizabethtown and Radcliff Walmarts.
It came with the help of United Way of Central Kentucky.
"To see in the moment the disbelief and the gratefulness people felt at that moment, it was unbelievable," said Christa Shouse, director of development for United Way.
Chris Elder and Jill Ross were one of the families who had their layaway paid off. Ross has been without a job for eight months due to COVID-19.
“I couldn’t believe it,' Elder said. "I got teary eyed a little bit, and I just stood there in complete shock."
At the time, Elder wasn't sure who had blessed his family. He soon realized it was a familiar face.
"I was like, 'Really? Are you sure?'" Chris remembered asking in disbelief. "And she said, 'Yeah, do you know who Tony Malito is?' I said, 'Yeah, I bought a car from the guy.'"
In total, just over 250 items were paid for by the Malitos. It cost around $60,000, and the remaining $40,000 was given to United Way.
“It couldn’t have came at a better time," Ross said. "It really couldn’t have. This year has been a struggle for a lot of people.”
The United Way donation will go toward financially supporting its existing programs and backing their resources.
Shouse said she hopes it will encourage others to pay it forward.
"When you have the ability to give, whether it's time, treasure or talent, you should do that," she said. "I would love to see that snowball."
Elder and Ross know they're called to do just that once they are able.
"We're going to make an impact," Ross said. "We're going to get back on our feet and make an impact."
