LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several long-term care facilities in Kentucky began administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Landmark of Louisville said around 100 residents and half of its staff received the vaccine on the first day. The first to get it at the facility was 100-year-old Pauline Weis.
"I could feel it. I haven't had a shot for a long time," Weis said.
For her, Weis said there was no question about getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
"If I am doing anything that's helping anybody else it's alright," Weis said.
Landmark of Louisville's Administrator Mandy Smith got emotional when talking about the vaccine's arrival.
"From when COVID started to now, I've seen more deaths this year than I have in my whole career," Smith said, holding back tears.
Now there is a shot of hope as the most at risk line up to get their dose.
"The psychosocial aspect on our residents has been pretty tough," Smith said. "We're looking forward to this first step hopefully getting to move to where we can allow people to start coming back in and visiting their loved ones."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared photos of some of the first long-term care residents and staff who got the vaccine Monday.
"This is the beginning of the end for this virus, and these vaccines will save lives, especially in long-term care," Beshear said.
The governor is still reminding people that the virus is still here and is urging everyone to do their part to protect the most vulnerable.
Kentucky state leaders said the hope is to have all long-term care facilities vaccinated by March.
