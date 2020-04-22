LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 103-year-old woman in a Hopkins County nursing home may be the oldest resident in Kentucky to survive COVID-19.
And her story gives hope in a community overshadowed by despair.
"The good Lord took care of me, and everybody was praying for me," Virginia Harris said. "It just wasn't my time."
It's not as though she hasn't lived through interesting times. Born before the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, she lived through that and the Great Depression too. But when she encountered COVID-19 at her age, she knew she was in the fight of her life.
"I was so sick I thought I was going to die," Harris said. "It took me a while to make it, but I did the best I could."
She did make it, and loved ones celebrate her survival now from outside the windows of the Ridgewood Terrace rest home in Madisonville.
"You tell all the people in there who helped do this, 'Thank you!'" said Doug Harris, Virginia's son, on Facetime as he looked through her window.
"It was heart-wrenching to think she was going to have to be in there and do this on her own," added Jayne Harris, Virginia's daughter-in-law.
The family didn't believe she had COVID-19 at first. Harris, who has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, fell ill last month with a fever and nausea but no breathing problems.
"We got the results about five days later, and they were positive, and we were upset, distraught," said Adam Harris, Virginia's grandson.
Doctors gave Harris the all-clear last week.
It's a much-needed win for a community feeling great loss. Hopkins County reported 161 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, placing it among the counties with the highest rate of infection in the state.
The nursing home where Harris lives is the site of at least 30 cases and five deaths. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently recognized some of Harris' neighbors who didn't make it.
John Doug Woods and his wife, Freda, lived together at Ridgewood Terrace and died two days apart.
"The coronavirus has now done something unthinkable to this family," Beshear said in a news conference. "It's not supposed to happen, and I can't imagine their pain."
When asked about her survival, Harris points to her faith.
The fact that she took on COVID-19 and emerged victorious fosters a bit of hope in a time and place where it's needed most.
