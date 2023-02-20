LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's largest student-run fundraiser is scheduled for later this week.
Now in its 10th year, raiseRED raises money for pediatric cancer and blood disorders research by hosting an 18-hour dance marathon. Participates raise a minimum of $200 per person to dance in the ballroom of the Swain Student Activities Center.
"raiseRED is a year-long effort to help children with cancer and blood disorders in the Louisville area, and I'm so humbled to see the courage these kids show," said Valerie Tran, raiseRED's executive director. "I know what we are doing and the funds we raise can make a difference in the lives of these children and their families every day."
Kick off for raiseRED, which has raised $4.1 million since 2013, is at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. This year, to keep the dance party moving, there will be mini themed events within the dance marathon. Some of them include:
- Buzz for the Cure: A long-standing raiseRED tradition, students pledge to shave their head, or do a major chop, during the dance marathon if they reach their fundraising goal.
- Angel Hour: The people in participants' lives who have been impacted by cancer and blood disorders are recognized and remembered.
- Mail Call: Letters of support from participants' loved ones are read to cheer them on.
- Neon Silent Disco: The speaker system goes silent and participants wear headphones to dance to music only they can hear.
- And new this year: The Hypnotic Experience. Hypnotist 'TG' Rivers will tap participants to be hypnotized to entertain the crowd.
