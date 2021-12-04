LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville surpassed last year's record for homicides in November as nearly a dozen people were killed during the month.
According to Christopher 2X with local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, there were 11 homicides in November. It's the 22nd straight month of double-digit homicides in Louisville.
Along with fatal shootings, there were 47 victims wounded by gunfire in November. That increases the total to 557 people wounded by gunfire this year, according to 2X.
"So many youths are being shot and killed, and the violence continued through the Thanksgiving holiday week," 2X said in a news release. "There is so much suffering because of this senseless gun violence. The secondary trauma impacting families and kids is real. Behind these awful numbers are hundreds of innocent kids and families whose lives will never be the same."
Anyone with information on any case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.