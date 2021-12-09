LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl is sharing her struggles and raising awareness about the impacts of shootings after her family said she was hit in the hand by a stray bullet earlier this year.
Jessica Goins said her daughter, 11-year-old Alexis Lewis, was at an apartment complex in Valley Station in July when a bullet came into the home, hitting Alexis in the hand. They don't know who pulled the trigger.
"It came through the wall right above her bed," Goins said.
Alexis has since had multiple surgeries, including one just a few weeks ago. Other surgeries are possible in the future.
"She has had four hand surgeries, skin and muscle graphs, a plate in her thumb, plate taken out of her thumb and then a plate inserted into her finger," Goins said.
Alexis still does not have full function back in her right hand and is going through physical therapy.
"I get upset when my pinky and my thumb can't touch and I really do struggle trying to get them to touch," she said.
Goins said while Alexis was the only one physically injured, this has impacted the entire family, including Alexis' 13-year-old brother, Jordan.
"He struggled as well with therapy, counseling, talking about it, sleepless nights," Goins said. "Both of them have."
This family isn't the only one to experience something like this. At least three other times this year, children have been injured when a bullet came through a window or wall into a home. This includes a 12-year-old boy who was hit in the leg at an apartment complex in Okolona in June while playing video games, a 15-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet at a home on Vermont Avenue in March, and two other children who were injured in Newburg in July.
"Stop the gun violence," Goins said. "It's not worth it when you see kids that are involved in this. It's not worth it."
Alexis will soon become a special ambassador within the Future Healers program in Louisville. The program helps kids who have been impacted by violence.
"I want to talk to people that went through it," she said. "Talk to people, bring awareness and help others."
There are also plans for Jordan to become part of the program, as he was there the night Alexis was injured and stepped in to help. The family hopes by sharing their personal experience with these long-term impacts, others will see what some survivors are going through.
There have been more than 550 non-fatal shootings in 2021 in Louisville, according to data from the Game Changers organization.
"The survivors that are dealing with it are traumatized, and a lot of them don't want to speak up," Goins said. "It take the right person to speak up about it, and hopefully, it can change a little bit."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.