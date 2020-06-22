LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Twelve residents of an apartment complex in Shively were displaced after a fire early Monday morning.
The fire started around 4:30 a.m. in an upper level apartment on Stallings Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the second floor of the building.
Firefighters believe a mattress caught on fire in that apartment. The man who lives in the apartment told WDRB he called 911 to report the fire, and thinks it could have been sparked by an e-cigarette he was charging.
The occupants of the apartment below the man said they were awakened to a loud boom, and saw the flames when they looked out the window.
Crystal Orndorff, who lives below the apartment where the fire started, says she believes the man who lives there should have knocked on doors to warn everyone else.
"By the time we got out, the man that lives upstairs over me was already outside, and he did not knock on no doors, wake up nobody or anything," Orndorff said. "And it just so happened I was already up, and if I wasn't already up, we probably would have still be in there with all that smoke."
Video shows firefighters going door-to-door checking the building. Several fire alarms could also be heard, but residents told us most smoke detectors didn't being to sound until firefighters doused the fire with water, causing a lot more smoke.
Residents in all 12 apartments are now displaced. The Red Cross has been called to help them.
No injuries were reported. The official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but fire officials are investigating.
