LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old boy reported missing from the Parkland neighborhood has been found safe.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a tweet Thursday morning that Johnathon Rodgers was located and has been reunited with his family.
GREAT NEWS!!!Per our Detectives working this case. They wanted to say Thank You for helping us get the word out. Johnathon Rodgers was located and has been reunited with family. We have CANCELED this "Attempt to Locate" as of 8:30am on 6-23-22 #LMPD #MissingPersons https://t.co/XdGXYAFAVh— LMPD (@LMPD) June 23, 2022
