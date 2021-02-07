SCOTSSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old boy from Scottsburg, Indiana, is in the fight of his life.
Through it all, however, he is putting strangers first.
Patrick Ostrander has had lymphatic cancer for more than two years. He has been in and out of the hospital every month for infusions and spinal taps.
Two years ago, Ostrander received more than $4,500 from Ride for a Cure, a charity that raises money every year to give to families in situations like his a little financial breathing room. Ostrander, however, gave the money back so it could go to other families — a selfless move to benefit others.
In 2020, Ostrander created his own charity: the 52 Club.
"(It’s) where you write a check, a dollar a week for 52 weeks," Ostrander said. "It helps other families for having vacation."
The $52 donations will be given back to Ride for a Cure for other families to share. People can donate $1 a week or write a check for $52, which will then be given to the Ride for a Cure at their annual event in September.
"He could have bought video games," said Steve Sadler, who founded Ride for a Cure. "He could have bought things for himself, his sister, but he chose to help people who are fighting the same disease that he is fighting."
Ostrander has a port in his chest and compromised immune system, which limits him from doing many things most 12-year-olds can do.
Through all his struggles, however, he has kept a smile on his face and said he can't wait until he is able to join friends in jumping on a trampoline.
"He can't even jump in a bouncy house," said Ostrander stepfather, Brook Spellings. "Honestly, it's almost like he is in bubble wrap. We're looking forward to it and looking forward to him being that little boy again."
If everything goes as doctors expect, Ostrander will be cancer-free in November — no more painful treatments or more hospital stays. He said he'll continue to raise money for others and has a message for those going through what he did.
"To not to be overwhelmed," he said. "Just feel happy."
To follow Ostrander's road to recovery, click here. For more information about Ride for a Cure, click here.
