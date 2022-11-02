LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 13,000 customers are without power in southern Indiana.
Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
@DukeEnergy says power out for about 13,000 customers in New Albany, Floyds Knobs. See current map. Officers are deployed to major intersections without stoplights. Traffic backed up many places. Power could be back 7-8:30 p.m. Cause of 1st one: squirrel in substation. pic.twitter.com/fkNRnevK4A— Chris Turner (@ChrisTurnerWDRB) November 2, 2022
Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. Crews are working to restore power.
Power is estimated to be restored by 7 p.m. for most of the area, but as late as 8:30 p.m. for areas near Charlestown Road.
The latest outage information and updated restoration times can be found on Duke Energy's outage map by clicking here.
