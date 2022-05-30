LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirteen names were added to the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort on Monday.
The ceremony honored Kentucky National Guard members who died in the line of duty. Since 1912, 286 servicemembers have died in the line of duty.
Of the 13 names added on Monday, 11 died during World War I, one died in 1935 during training, and another person died in 2001 just prior to 9/11.
"Today, we again fulfill the sacred duty honoring these heroes on Memorial Day," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Today, we remember the Kentucky fathers, the husbands, the mothers and wives, the sisters and the brothers and the children who called the Commonwealth home that showed this level of patriotism and that are missing."
The names recognized on Monday include:
- 1st Lt. Lyman E. Barnes Jr., 25, of Hopkinsville, Christian County
- Staff Sgt. Michael W. Brame, 35, of Greenville, Muhlenberg County
- Pfc. Harry G. Brock, 21, Sanders, Owen County
- Cpl. George T. Crum, 27, Louisville, Jefferson County
- Cpl. David K. Gaither, 20, Louisville, Jefferson County
- Pvt. James Gemble, 27, Louisville, Jefferson County
- Pvt. Henry W. Graham, 19, Louisville, Jefferson County
- Pvt. Joseph W. McCain, 18, Louisville, Jefferson County
- Pvt. Peter S. McGary, 28, McQuady, Breckinridge County
- Pvt. Louis B. Neagli, 21, Louisville, Jefferson County
- Sgt. Robert M. Rowlett, 28, Winchester, Clark County
- Pvt. Charles F. Vandergrifft, 23, Louisville, Jefferson County
- Pvt. Walter Weck, 20, Louisville, Jefferson County
A flyover marked the 30th anniversary of a crash that killed five Kentucky Air National Guard members in Evansville, Indiana.
