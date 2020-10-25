LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 13-year-old killed in a five-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday has been identified as Brittany Wright of Meade County, Ky.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday near Stonestreet Road and blocked westbound lanes. In a statement, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell described the crash as "a chain reaction collision."
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.
