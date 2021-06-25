LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County deputies arrested 14 people in two drug-related search warrants Thursday night, where officers say they found heroin, methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash.
During the first search warrant at a home on Red Bud Lane around 9 p.m., police uncovered heroin, meth, marijuana and $4,000 in cash.
Jessie Broadus, Trista Broadus, Steven Webster, Scott Martin, Jami Knight, Jessica Polly, Jeremy McIntosh and Mike Martin were arrested from the home and are facing numerous drug charges.
In another search warrant later than night, Scott County deputies found a legend drug, meth, and drug paraphernalia inside a home on East Cutshall Road.
Ashley Kemp faces multiple drug charges, including dealing meth, while Bethany Sparrow, Jacob Allen and Wesley Tevis are facing multiple drug possession charges.
Bryce Mathers and Presley Gambill were charged with visiting a common nuisance.
"With every arrest Scott County gets safer," Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.
He also thanked the community for tips which helped lead to the arrests.
"The tips are what helps us make the arrests," he said. "Keep them coming.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.