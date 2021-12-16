LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy missing from the Home of the Innocents.
An Operation Return Home alert said Christopher Houp was last seen at the home on East Market Street in NuLu.
Houp is not from Louisville and isn't familiar with the city. He has no family or friends in Louisville, and he has no access to food or shelter.
Christopher was last seen wearing a hoodie sweatshirt that is gray, black and white. He was also wearing black jogging pants and a pair of black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information about Christopher is asked to contact LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
