LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old Indiana boy missing for more than a week has been found.
Eaton, Indiana police posted on social media early Saturday that Scottie Dean Morris was found by one of its officers at Hartford Street and Harris Street.
He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital ER to be checked, as a precaution.
The post said Scottie has been placed in a "safe environment" with the assistance of Delaware County CPS. The family is said to be cooperating with the investigation.
The post thanked the public for the assistance over the eight days that Scottie was missing.
Scottie disappeared from Eaton, a small Indiana town north of Muncie. The search for him was a local, state and national effort involving Indiana State Police, local agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and more.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was called in with boats, sonar equipment and dive teams to search local rivers and ponds, and volunteers searched vacant homes around town, as well as wooded areas along the Mississinewa River.
Indiana State Police canceled the statewide Silver Alert for Scottie Morris on Saturday morning.
