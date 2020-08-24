LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., LMPD responded to reports of a shooting on Cecil Avenue, near Shawnee Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy that had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died. The victim has not yet been identified.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
