LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash Saturday in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
The crash, which involved a moped and car, happened at 37th Street and Garland Avenue just before 4 p.m. July 11, Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight said.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the driver of the moped, identified by Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight as Hassan Ali, "exited the sidewalk passing through the grassy easement to enter the roadway at Garland Avenue."
Smiley said a car going east on Garland Avenue hit Ali when he pulled into its path. He wasn't wearing a helmet, Smiley said, and died of blunt force trauma at Norton Children's Hospital.
The driver of the car remained on scene and wasn't injured, Smiley said.
