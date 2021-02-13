LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl on Friday.
The teenager is charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police said Friday that the shooter knew the victim. A motive has not yet been released.
The shooting happened just after 4:45 p.m. Friday on Elane Drive, just east of Cane Run Road.
"Children dying, being shot. We shouldn't even be having this conversation. It's sickening," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said at the scene of the shooting. "It's a heavy heart coming out here. We had a 12-year-old shot, maybe seven days ago."
