LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year old boy died after being denied care at Norton Immediate Care on Preston Highway, a wrongful death lawsuit claims.
"Marvi was a bit of an introvert and a quiet kid," Andres Lopez Vasquez, Marvi's brother, said.
Marvi Lopez Vasquez and his two brothers came to America for a better life.
"Their family came from Guatemala to the United States to look for a better opportunity," Fernando Valdizan, Andres' translator and co-counsel said.
Marvi's life was tragically cut short in January 2023 after he suffered from stomach pains for most of the day at home. His brother Andres told WDRB that he took Marvi to Norton Immediate Care with their brother Pedro.
Andres said his brother’s condition got worse on the way to the hospital, and that Marvi had trouble breathing. He said Marvi was in too much pain to walk, so Pedro went in.
"His brother doesn't speak a lot of English," Valdizan said. "But, he knew enough to go in there and say 'help' in English."
Andres said the woman working the front desk continuously asked to "see Marvi's (immigration) papers." However, Renee Murphy, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Norton Healthcare, said that never happened.
"Due to a language barrier, our staff did not know there was an emergency occurring outside in the parking lot," Murphy said. "We did not ask for immigration papers in this case, nor do we ask for that in any case."
The brothers then took Marvi to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
"Help came right away," Andres said. "Within a minute, somebody was out there."
Unfortunately, officials with Mary & Elizabeth hospital said it was too late for Marvi.
"They found his prognosis to be poor," John Spalding, co-counsel to the Lopez Vasquez family, said. "Largely because of the amount of time that had gone by without him receiving life-saving care."
A coroner's report indicates Marvi suffered shock from a ruptured appendix. The family and their lawyers believe Marvi's life could have been saved if officials with Norton Immediate Care called 911 or performed CPR.
"These people came from Guatemala to America where life is supposed to be better, and then this happens," Spalding said. "To me, that's tragic."
This was the third lawsuit filed against Norton Healthcare this week, after an 8-year-old with a failing heart died “in agony” and data breach allegedly led to employee and patient personal information being stolen.
