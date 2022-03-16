LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old student at Seymour High School was arrested Tuesday after police were alerted to a social media threat made toward the school.
A school faculty member was shown a screenshot Tuesday of a social media conversation between two students. He or she passed the conversation on to school resource officers, who then brought in Seymour Police investigators.
After interviews were conducted, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with intimidation.
"The Seymour Police Department and Seymour Community Schools would like the public to know that threats of this nature are taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly," Seymour Police Lt. C.J. Foster said in a Facebook post. "The Seymour Police Department and Seymour Community Schools want the public to know that no student or faculty member was in any immediate danger based off facts from the investigation and the interview conducted with the suspect. Enhanced safety measures were immediately taken by Seymour Community Schools."
