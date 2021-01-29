LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 150 soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard will head to Washington next week.
They'll help with security operations at the Capitol through March. Volunteers will oversee the mission, help protect property and provide a safe place for people to peacefully protest.
Federal and local agencies asked for 5,000-7,000 Guardsmen to stay in the Capitol to help with security following the presidential inauguration.
Nearly 350 guardsmen who helped during the inauguration returned home Sunday.
