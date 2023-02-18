LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers spent their Saturday making sure some of the youngest members in the community have a place to sleep at night.
About 150 volunteers met at Prosser Career Education Center for Metro United Way's annual Build-a-Bed event. More than 200 beds were made for children in the area who don't have one or who have to share.
The construction trade program at Prosser and Corydon Central High School helped prepare the wood and pre-drilled holes.
The beds will then be distributed to families in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
"When you look behind me and see this community come together, I don't think there is a word that can describe it," Pam Otterbach, with United Metro Way, said. "Honestly, I am completely humbled every single year when I see our community show up for this program."
The annual event started in 2017.
