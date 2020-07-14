LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Interstate 64 in Sellersburg remained closed for nearly eight hours overnight after a cattle hauler flipped on its side, spilling cows onto the road.
Forty of 92 cows were released onto the interstate during the crash, and 16 died, according to Indiana State Police Sellersburg spokesman Carey Huls.
ISP believe the driver over-corrected after driving out of his lane while entering a construction zone. They also believe speed was a factor.
In a Facebook post, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department thanked area farmers for their assistance.
"I’d like to give a special thank you to our local cattle farmers who helped corral, transport and provide care for the livestock," the department said.
As of 6 a.m., three cows remained lost. ISP asked that if you spot any loose cattle, call 911 so they can be corralled and taken to a safe location.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.