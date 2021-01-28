LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public school meal sites are closed Thursday because of slick road conditions.
The district says 16 sites are closed including Atkinson, Blue Lick, Byck, Dixie, Doss, Foster, King, Medora, Roosevelt-Perry, Semple, Shelby, Slaughter, Watterson, Western H.S. and Wheatley.
🗓️ FOOD SITE UPDATES | Our @JCPSKY food sites will open at 11:00 a.m. today. @WellingtonElem is open from 10:00-12:15. Afternoon meal sites are open. 15 sites are closed due to road conditions in the area, and more could be added. Follow @jcpsschoolmeals for the latest updates! pic.twitter.com/BdBtqrnZsl— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 28, 2021
Other JCPS food sites opened at 11 a.m. The Wellington location will only be open until 12:15 p.m. Meal pick-ups at the open locations run through 1 p.m.
All children 18 and younger can receive the meals for free. They include breakfast, lunch and snacks.
All sites are drive-thru and require people to wear masks.
