LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Saturday night in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The girl was shot at about 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Rubel Avenue, not far from Barret Avenue, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
The girl was taken to University Hospital with injuries that police described as not life threatening.
The department did not release the girl’s identity and said it did not immediately have any suspects in the shooting.
