LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brandenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Andrew Spry, 16, was last seen on Sunday night around 11 p.m. He is described a 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 143 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
It is unknown what Spry was last seen wearing, but he could be driving a 2014 red GMC Acadia with Kentucky plate 445PVF.
Police said Spry took his parents vehicle and a credit card and could possibly be traveling to Texas.
Spry has Asperger's and autism and does not have his required medication, police said.
Anyone with information on Spry's whereabouts is asked to call the Brandenburg Police Department at (270) 422-4911.
