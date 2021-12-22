LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night after being shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Second Division officers were called to the shooting near Cecil and Greenwood avenues around 9:30 p.m.
On scene, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He is believed to have injuries that are not life threatening, Mitchell said.
No one was in custody as of Wednesday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit tips online here or by calling 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.