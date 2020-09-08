LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hackers may have stolen personal information including hospital admission dates from about 163,000 patients and donors of University of Kentucky HealthCare.
UK Healthcare said a third-party vendor, Blackbaud told the university in July that data was taken "by an unauthorized individual" between Feb. 7 and May 20, 2020, according to a news release.
UK used Blackbaud 2015 through 2019 for philanthropy services.
The breach may have included first and last name, address, date of birth, medical record number, admission date, attending physician and area of service for care, the health system said.
Officials say they're notifying donors and patients about the security incident, which they say did not include any medical record, social security numbers or bank account information.
“Our health system has strict policies and procedures in place to protect patient information, and we are currently undertaking additional steps to reinforce those measures," said Richard Chapman, UK HealthCare chief privacy officer.
Blackbaud's data breach affected more than 25,000 nonprofit organizations.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.