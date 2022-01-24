LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was arrested Sunday night after Kentucky State Police troopers found 17 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 65.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 23, according to a news release. That's when a state trooper stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on the I-65 southbound exit ramp, at the 94 mile marker near Elizabethtown, for traffic violations.
While speaking with the driver -- 31-year-old Michael Davis of Pembroke Pines, California -- troopers noticed "a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle." During a search of the vehicle, "approximately 17 pounds of suspected marijuana" was located in a duffel bag, in the spare tire area of the vehicle's trunk.
Davis is charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, along with traffic offenses including failure to signal and an illegible license plate. He is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond, according to online records.
