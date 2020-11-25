LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was sent to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say 4th Division officers responded to a shooting that happened about 10 a.m. on Marrett Avenue near South Preston. A police spokesperson says when officers arrived they found a 17-year-old female who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
WDRB cameras were rolling, as LMPD cruisers lined the street with officers pointing weapons at a home on Marrett Avenue. Police did not explain what happened or what prompted the heavy response at the scene.
LMPD says detectives are investigating the case.
