LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after a head-on crash on Dixie Highway near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
A police citation says 27-year-old Michael Dewitt was driving a stolen pickup truck northbound on Dixie Highway, near St. Andrews Church Road, when he crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting another vehicle head-on. A police toxicology report showed Dewitt had a high level of Amphetamines and Benzodiazepines in his system.
The 17-year-old girl driving the vehicle that was hit was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
After the initial crash, Ruoff said Dewitt, hit a pole and attempted to flee the scene. He was detained by bystanders until officers with LMPD's Third Division responded and took him into custody. He was taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Dewitt now faces a long list of charges including murder, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and theft by unlawful taking. He is expected to face a judge Tuesday morning.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
