LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after a head-on crash on Dixie Highway near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Ruoff said a man in his 30s was driving a pickup truck northbound on Dixie Highway, near St. Andrews Church Road, when he crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting another vehicle head-on.
The driver of that vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
After the initial crash, Ruoff said the driver of the pickup kept going, hit a pole and attempted to flee the scene. He was detained by bystanders until officers with LMPD's Third Division responded and took him into custody. He was taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.