LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old died Friday evening in after a car entered the water at a Lake Cumberland boat ramp.
According to the Jamestown Fire Dept. and Dive Team, officials responded to a vehicle in the water around 9 p.m. at the Clifty Creek Boat Ramp.
When on scene, one person had escaped the water but someone else was still in the car. The Russell County Sheriff's deputy tried to get the person out of the water but didn't have success.
The Jamestown Dive Team removed the teen from the water and he was pronounced deceased by the Russell County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner's office, the victim was Cameron Powell of Somerset.
