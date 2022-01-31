LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a teen was arrested after he brought a gun to a Louisville school.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Jaylin Ready was taken into custody Monday morning.
Police say officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were sent to Shawnee High School at the corner of South 41st Street and West Market Street just after 9:30 a.m. Ready had recently been involved in "a recent incident," according to an arrest report, and school officials believed he was at the school and armed.
When LMPD officers arrived, Ready was taken to the school's office, where police say school officials opened his backpack and spotted a black handgun.
Ready was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
