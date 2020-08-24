LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at Fayette Mall over the weekend.
According to a report from LEX 18, court documents indicate Nasir Lyons, 18, is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police say Lyons was seen removing evidence from the victim's body and then running away.
Police say Lyons was brought in for questioning after officers found him at his home.
According to the coroner's office, the 17-year-old victim, Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr., died at the hospital.
Police say the incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store. That's where Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said at least three people were shot and taken to the hospital, where Bottoms died.
Investigators said Sunday they believe Bottoms and Nasir knew each other.
The Fayette Mall was closed after the shooting, but reopened with normal business hours on Monday.
