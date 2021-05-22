LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a home in Meade County.
Chris Blehar, 65, was found at the home on Woodland Road, not far from Joe Prather Highway around 9:20 a.m. Friday, KSP Trooper Nick Hale said in a news release.
Blehar, a Vine Grove resident, was pronounced dead at the home.
"Through investigation it was determined that Blehar had been murdered and a suspect was developed," Hale said.
Kentucky State Police have arrested Tyler Perry, 18, on the charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence as they continue to investigate Blehar's death.
