Since 2005, Kosair kids have dressed in their favorite costumes and walked the zoo collecting candy, checking out the animals and just being kids.
This provides a safe and family friendly environment.
"We do this every year to make sure that all Kosair Kids know how much we love them — how much we appreciate them — and it's what we're going to do moving into the future as we spread more joy, care, and hope than ever before," Kosair Charities President Barry Dunn said.
Since 1923, Kosair Charities has provided financial support for healthcare, research, education, social services and child advocacy.