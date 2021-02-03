LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested two men accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint.
Cameron Burnett and Timothy McCurley are both charged with robbery and receipt of stolen property. Mt. Washington Police say the pair took the woman's car in the Tractor Supply parking lot Friday.
Officers say the suspects also arrived at the Tractor Supply in a vehicle reported stolen from Jefferson County.
Police say the pair may be tied to other violent crimes in Bullitt, Jefferson and Hardin counties.
