LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Oregon men are facing serious charges after an Indiana State Trooper found more than 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a black 2007 Chevy pickup truck "for a moving violation" around noon on Nov. 3, as it was headed eastbound near mile marker 120 on the Indiana Toll Road. That's not far from Howe, Indiana, in LaGrange County, which is about 50 miles east of South Bend.
A K9 unit alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle during an open air sniff. A search of the truck "resulted in the discovery of approximately 259 pounds of suspected marijuana."
Police arrested the driver, 28-year-old Carlos Silva Rivas and his passenger, 41-year-old Margarito Alvarez. Both men are from White City, Oregon. They were taken to the LaGrange County Jail on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
