LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are behind bars, accused of driving a stolen car to an appointment to see an HIP officer.
Police in Madison got a tip that Kendra Roark, who was on home incarceration, rode to an appointment with her HIP officer in a stolen gray Jeep.
Officers found the Jeep a short ways away with Robert Rowlett sitting behind the wheel.
When Roark left the corrections building, both she and Rowlett were arrested.
Madison police said the Jeep was stolen out of Ohio.
