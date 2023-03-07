MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two people, including a 15-year-old, are now facing charges after a phone call threat disrupted the school day in Madison, Indiana.
Officials confirmed that Madison Consolidated Schools in Jefferson County, Indiana, was put on LOCKOUT status early Tuesday.
That means no one was allowed to enter or exit the building without a police escort. Students who arrived at the school after the LOCKOUT and were sent home were marked excused for the day. All other students remained in classes until dismissal.
According to posts on the district's Facebook page, the LOCKOUT was put in place while police investigated "a threat made by a phone call" to Madison Consolidated High School at approximately 8:15 a.m.
The post states that police found "no immediate threat" after searching both the junior high school and the high school, and both buildings were cleared at 9 a.m. However, officers will remain at both schools for the rest of the day as a precaution.
Parents were allowed to pick up their students after 9:30 a.m., and parents with students who drive themselves to school will need to give permission by phone or email before that student can be released, according to the Facebook post.
Tuesday evening, the district provided an update that said a 15-year-old from Austin, Indiana, and another person were responsible for the reported threat.
Madison Consolidated Schools worked with Madison City Police, Jefferson County Sheriff, and the Indiana State Police to investigate the threat.
Madison police said they identified the suspects after getting statements from staff and students and working with the other police agenicies.
Charges are still being worked out.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding Tuesday's incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle Cutshaw with the Madison City Police Department.
The Madison Consolidated Schools district has approximately 2,500 students.
