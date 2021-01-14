LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested in Bullitt County after police say they found drugs and guns at a home.
The incident took place Wednesday afternoon on Woodland Avenue in Mt. Washington.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says narcotics officers got a tip that Lance Glaser, Jr. was possibly selling and using drugs at the location with Rayla Coy.
Investigators say when they knocked on the door, Glaser went out the back door, but eventually turned himself in.
The sheriff's office say it found methamphetamine, marijuana and pills, along with three guns, including a stolen AR-15.
Glaser is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, receipt of stolen property (firearm) and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Probation and Parole arrested Coy. She's charged with violating her probation.
Both are convicted felons.
