LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian.
Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Though the disease is a threat to cattle, it does not affect humans. Humans cannot become sick from the disease by eating meat or coming in contact with the affected cattle.
In Theileria, a tick infects the red and white blood cells, causing severe anemia in cattle. It can also cause abortions, still births, weakness, reluctance to walk and death, according to a news release.
Once an animal becomes infected with the disease, it is a carrier, which can affect other cattle in the herd. There is no treatment or vaccine for the disease.
The tick has previously been found in Boone, Metcalfe, Floyd, Martin, Madison, Breathitt, and Perry counties. Officials believe the tick is present and undetected in more counties. The tick is known to attach to livestock, wildlife, dogs, cats, birds and humans.
Any farmers or cattle owners who want to submit tick or cattle blood samples for Theileria testing, are asked to contact Kentucky Deputy State Veterinarian Dr. Kerry Barling at kerry.Barling@ky.gov or 502-782-5921.
