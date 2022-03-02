LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing manslaughter charges for the death of a St. Matthews man late last year, in what one detective called the worst case of abuse she'd ever seen.
On Monday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted 68-year-old Lenesse Fah Shahid and 65-year-old Edward L. Carr on charges of Complicity to Manslaughter and Complicity to Knowing Abuse or Neglect on an Adult by a Person.
The pair were indicted in absentia and warrants were issued for their arrest. According to court documents, Shahid was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday. Carr remains at large.
Detective Lisa Doyle of the St. Matthews Police Department said on Oct. 22, EMS went to a home on Virginia Avenue, off New La Grange Road in the Lyndon neighborhood, where 85-year-old Owen Smyzer was living with his daughter, Shahid, and her live-in boyfriend, Carr.
Smyzer was suffering from neglect, according to Doyle, and EMS called St. Matthews Police to investigate.
Doyle declined to elaborate on the nature of the alleged neglect, but said that, "In my 30 years of police work, I've never seen a living person in this condition."
Smyzer was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, his cause of death was complications from neglect. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.
Shahid remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
