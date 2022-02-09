LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire officials said two children were critically injured in a fire at a mobile home park Wednesday morning.
According to Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire, the fire was reported just before 11 a.m. at a mobile home fire in the 8200 block of Minor Lane, just south of the interchange between Outer Loop and Interstate 65.
Crews from the Okolona Fire Department were on the scene within three minutes, Yuodis said, and it took 20 firefighters about five minutes to get the fire under control.
Three people from the home were taken to a local hospital. Two of them were children in critical condition. The third was a woman whose condition had stabilized. Maj. Frankie Nalley of the Okolona Fire Department said the woman was the mother of the children and passed the children out a window to safety.
An unattended candle was identified as the source of the fire, Yuodis said.
Nalley said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
This story may be updated.
