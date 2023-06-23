Two children that police say took candy from a stranger at a Lexington, Kentucky park ended up at the hospital.
According to Lex18, the incident happened in Duncan Park, which is near East Fifth and Limestone Streets.
Lexington Police said after the children ate the candy they reported feeling sick and were taken to the hospital Both tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana or cannabis. Police did not release the ages of the children.
Police and medical professionals urged parents to have a conversation with their children.
"[From] teens who may know what they're taking, but just don't know its effect on them or what dosage, to children who are in the middle who it looks like candy to them," said Dr. Elizabeth Hawse with Commonwealth Pediatrics.
Maria Bane lives near the park. "I'm kind of surprised because I feel like there usually is some supervision," said neighbor Maria Bane. "There's usually a lot of people from the community around here. I feel like it's a pretty good family vibe."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.
