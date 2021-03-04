LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With warmer weather just around the corner, there's some good news for some Louisville neighborhoods.
Two of the city's four outdoor pools will open back up starting Memorial Day weekend.
The pools in Sun Valley and Fairdale will be open during their usual hours, with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Thursday, a Metro Council committee learned the Norton pool on Poplar Level Road and the Algonquin pool in the west end may not open because of maintenance problems and other issues that have yet to be fixed.
"There's an ongoing conversation and something that I hope that we can get a game plan on and try to address that sooner than later," Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D-14, said.
Some council members say it might be time to spend some surplus funding to get the Norton and Algonquin pools back up and running.
