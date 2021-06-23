LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two crashes closed the north and southbound lanes on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County on Wednesday morning.
Traffic is at a standstill near Lebanon Junction. Bullitt County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Despain said it's not clear which crash happened first, but there is a crash in the northbound lanes at the 105 mile marker, and another crash in the southbound lanes, near the 103 mile marker.
Kentucky State Police vehicles are blocking the on-ramp to I-65 at exit 102 to keep cars from getting on the interstate.
More: A few hundred yards past where the northbound traffic stopped, a car going southbound left the roadway. Emergency crews have right lane blocked. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zGvIHHDKRp— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) June 23, 2021
Despain said there were no major injuries from the crashes. Police are waiting on wreckers to clear the scene. It's not clear how long that could take, but I-65 is expected to reopen by 1 p.m.
