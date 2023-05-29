LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died after a fire broke out Sunday night in a house in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood.
Louisville Fire was dispatched to a fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court, between Frankfort Avenue and Grinstead Drive, at 7:13 p.m. Firefighters responded on scene within three minutes.
Lt. Col. Jason Golloday with Louisville Fire said Monday that three adults were hospitalized, two of whom died.
Family members at the scene Monday said a woman lived in the house with her son and his wife. The man, a Gulf War veteran, was pulled off life support Monday. His mom was pulled off life support Sunday, family said.
The man's wife, who has terminal cancer, remains in critical condition.
Around 60 firefighters responded to the fire. The fire department's arson investigators are trying to determine a cause for the fire.
