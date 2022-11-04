LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a crash near Salem on Friday morning in Washington County.
Just before 8 a.m., Indiana State Police found the crash on State Road 56 just east of Shields Road.
Troopers believe a small grey Chevy Sedan tried to pass another car when it slammed into a red Chevy truck headed the other way.
Two people in the car, Ryan Fisher and Rebecca Simmons, were pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck was flown to University of Louisville Hospital.
